US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IONS stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

