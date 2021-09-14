US Bancorp DE Has $501,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Olin were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.