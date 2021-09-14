US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after buying an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,597,000.

BSCM stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62.

