US Bancorp DE Sells 1,610 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

