V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will post sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.69. 56,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. V.F. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in V.F. by 59.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after acquiring an additional 630,427 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.