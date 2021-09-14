Vabble 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. Vabble has a market cap of $12.24 million and $1.70 million worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 664.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00150306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.78 or 0.00740672 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,608,359 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

