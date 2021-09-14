Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) versus GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Financial Contrast

Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Validian and GSE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.48 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

Validian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSE Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Validian has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSE Systems has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Validian and GSE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Validian and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validian N/A N/A N/A GSE Systems -2.11% -5.29% -1.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of Validian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Validian beats GSE Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Validian Company Profile

Validian Corp. engages in the provision of software products to assist public and private enterprises address the increasingly complex issues surrounding the protection of digital information and application security. Its products include Validian Protect. Validian Protect handles and protects the storage, access, transfer, receipt and usage of data thereby further enabling rapid development of consistently secure applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

