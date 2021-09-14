Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

