Van ECK Associates Corp Has $117.52 Million Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746,204 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Endeavour Silver worth $117,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

