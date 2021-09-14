Van ECK Associates Corp Has $94.02 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13,165.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $94,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 5.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 58.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 42.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after buying an additional 145,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.