Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 515,276 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 515,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $82,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,578. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $129.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

