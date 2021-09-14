Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36.

