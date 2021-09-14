Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Seven Post Investment Office LP’s 5th Largest Position

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. 69,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

