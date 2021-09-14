Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. 546,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

