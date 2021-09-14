Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $303.75. 23,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

