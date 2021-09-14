Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $245.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.02 and its 200 day moving average is $228.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $171.02 and a one year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.