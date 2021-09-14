Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $245.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $251.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

