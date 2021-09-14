Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $245.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

