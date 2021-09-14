Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $410.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

