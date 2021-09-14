Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €0.25 ($0.29) and traded as low as €0.22 ($0.26). Vapiano shares last traded at €0.22 ($0.26), with a volume of 15,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

