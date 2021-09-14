Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd Sells 1,801 Shares of Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $16,389.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,800 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,400.00.

Vaxart stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vaxart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

