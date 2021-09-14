VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIQ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,735,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VTIQ stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.