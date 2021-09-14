Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $4.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

VNTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE VNTR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.88. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

