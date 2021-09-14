Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Buys $20,940.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 216,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.