Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Veracyte by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Veracyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

