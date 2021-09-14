Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

