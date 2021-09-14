Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.27. Veritone shares last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Veritone alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $670.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.