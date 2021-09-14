Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.74 on Monday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.