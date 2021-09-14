Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Tops $6.64 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $31,802.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.99 or 0.00389120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

