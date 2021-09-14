ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.32 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $28.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.41 billion to $28.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.62 billion to $30.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 500,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,744,816. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

