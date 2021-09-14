Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. Research analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

