Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

