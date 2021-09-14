Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

