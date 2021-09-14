Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cullinan Oncology worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $17,229,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $43,727,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $16,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,894.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,788,105. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

