Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 906 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

