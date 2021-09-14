Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report $2.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year sales of $2.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.68 million, with estimates ranging from $4.05 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPCE stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

