Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after acquiring an additional 786,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.15. The company had a trading volume of 140,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $229.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.