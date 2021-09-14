Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

VOLT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,570. Volt Information Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

