Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Tops $0.0167

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $41,813.65 and approximately $4,227.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.