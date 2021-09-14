Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.53

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 58533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 11.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

