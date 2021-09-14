Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $822,125.00

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $62.99 million and $822,125.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00007331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00060191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.