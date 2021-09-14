Wealthquest Corp Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 67,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,078. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

