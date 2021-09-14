Wealthquest Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $740.13. 718,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $693.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

