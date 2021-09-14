Wealthquest Corp Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

