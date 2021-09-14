Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.64.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

