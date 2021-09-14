Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOWL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

