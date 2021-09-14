WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WESCO International were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in WESCO International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

WESCO International stock opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

