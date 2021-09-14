Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 818.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:WIA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,922. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 77,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

