Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Shares of WLK opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 264,150 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,175,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

