Winslow Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,181 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,668,000 after acquiring an additional 865,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 236,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,096. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

